Berlino propone di schierare i Patriot in Polonia

epa10724311 Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak during a meeting with Defense Minister of Germany Pistorius (unseen) at the 18th Anti-Aircraft Regiment in Zamosc, Poland, 03 July 2023. Pistorius and Blaszczak discussed the security situation in the region, according to the Polish Ministry of National Defense. The Zamojszczyzna and Lubelszczyzna areas located on the border with Ukraine are areas where the German Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems have been deployed. EPA/Bartlomiej Wojtowicz POLAND OUT