Berlino, polizia disperde sit-in filo-Palestina al Reichstag

epa11302587 A protester sitting on the ground waves a Palestinian flag as police officers try to dismantle a pro-Palestine protest camp, in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, 26 April 2024. A pro-Palestine protest camp set up at the Berlin Chancellery was closed and deconstructed by Berlin Police after repeated criminal offenses and violations of the restrictions, Berlin Police said. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN