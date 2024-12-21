Giornale di Brescia
Berlino, 'l'attentatore di Magdeburgo è islamofobo'

epa11788242 Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-leader Tino Chrupalla lays flowers at the official mourning site in front of St. John's Church, following a vehicle-ramming attack on the Christmas market, in Magdeburg, Germany, 21 December 2024. According to Saxony-Anhalt State Premier Reiner Haseloff, five people were confirmed dead and at least 200 were injured, after a car was driven into a crowd at Magdeburg's Christmas market on 20 December. The suspect, a Saudi national, was taken into custody. EPA/FILIP SINGER
MAGDEBURGO, 21 DIC - Il presunto autore dell'attacco di Magdeburgo è "un islamofobo". Lo conferma la ministra dell'Interno tedesca, Nancy Faeser.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Argomenti
MAGDEBURGO

