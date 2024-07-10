Berlino, inaccettabili attacchi Israele su scuole a Gaza

epa11464094 A Palestinian inspects the damages after the Israeli air strike hit UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, 06 July 2024. At least 16 people have died and 50 are injured in an Israeli attack on a UN school in central Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry . Israeli army (IDF) confirmed the strike following what it said was information about the location being used as 'a hideout' from where attacks against the IDF were 'directed and carried out'. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD