Berlino convoca l'ambasciatore russo sul caso delle spie

epa11286171 Exterior view on the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 18 April 2024. The Office of the Attorney General on 18 April 2024 issued a press release syaing that two German-Russian nationals were charged with intelligence activities and membership in the foreign terrorist organization "People's Republic Donezk (VRD)". The two men were arrested on 17 April in Bayreuth. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE