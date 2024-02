Benzina più cara di oltre il 500% dal 1 marzo a Cuba

epa11187550 Several cars at a gas station in Havana, Cuba, 28 February 2024. The Government of Cuba announced this 28 February that in two days it will apply the postponed increase of more than 400% in retail fuel prices, the spearhead of a controversial adjustment plan to try to get the country out of its deep economic crisis. Once the increase is launched, regular gasoline will go from the current 25 pesos (CUP) to 132 (from 0.21 dollars to 1.1, at the official exchange rate for individuals). Retail prices of other fuels will see similar increases. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa