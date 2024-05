Ben Gvir, 'a Hamas una sola risposta, occupare Rafah'

epa10261761 Far right Israeli parliament member and leader of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 October 2022. Itamar Ben Gvir's party â€and his partner Bezalel Smotrich party are gaining more supporters in the Israeli general election polls prediction. Israelis will vote in general election on 01 November 2022. EPA/ABIR SULTAN