Belgio, prolungato ancora il mandato esplorativo a De Wever

epa11811379 King Philippe of Belgium (R) receives New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) party Chairman Bart De Wever ahead of their meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, 07 January 2025. King Philippe met with Wever to discuss the ongoing process of forming a new Belgian government. De Wever was appointed as formator by the King following the 09 June 2024 regional, federal, and European elections. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE