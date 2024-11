Beirut, 'raid aereo colpisce Tiro vicino a rovine Unesco'

epaselect epa11724310 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon, 16 November 2024. The Israeli army on 16 November confirmed that a series of airstrikes had been carried out in the Dahieh area, claiming to have targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,400 people have been killed and over 14,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/STRINGER