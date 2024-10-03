Beirut: Nasrallah aveva accettato tregua prima di venir ucciso
epa11616459 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon, Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, speaks to members of the press after a United Nations Security Council meeting called to address the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2024. Tensions between the Israel and Lebanon have escalated in the past week following a coordinated detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
AA
ROMA, 03 OTT - L'ex leader di Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, aveva accettato un cessate il fuoco con Israele poco prima di essere ucciso in un raid su Beirut, afferma il ministro degli Esteri libanese Abdallah Bou Habib citato dall'agenzia di stampa turca Anadolu. "La parte libanese aveva accettato": il presidente del parlamento Nabih "Berri si era consultato con Hezbollah e ne avevamo informato i rappresentanti di Stati Uniti e Francia", dice Bou Habib.
