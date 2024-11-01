Beirut, '10 morti in raid israeliani nell'est del Libano'

epa11672390 People inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan finance group in Al-Shiyah, Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. The Israeli military said the air forces conducted late on 20 October a series of targeted strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, an organization used by Hezbollah to finance its activities. The strikes were conducted in the areas of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and Baalbek. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STR