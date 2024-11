Bbc, trovato un altro sopravvissuto del naufragio nel Mar Rosso

epa11739995 Medics and people wait for possible survivors after a boat sank at a harbour in Marsa Alam, Red Sea Governorate, in Egypt 25 Novermber 2024. Red Sea Governor Major General Amr Hanafi reported that rescue efforts had successfully rescued 28 people from the tourist launch 'Sea Story' sinking accident north of Marsa Alam thus far. Searches are still underway to locate the other 17 passengers who have gone missing. EPA/STR