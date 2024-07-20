Bbc, 'ieri 6.855 voli cancellati in tutto il mondo'

epa11488188 Travelers line up at the Mexico City International Airport, Mexico, 19 July 2024. After the failure of Microsoft systems globally, hundreds of flights in Mexico were delayed and even canceled, with greater incidents on international flights, while some banks reported incidents of operations in branches. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrikeâ€™s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN