Bbc, 'ieri 6.855 voli cancellati in tutto il mondo'
epa11488188 Travelers line up at the Mexico City International Airport, Mexico, 19 July 2024. After the failure of Microsoft systems globally, hundreds of flights in Mexico were delayed and even canceled, with greater incidents on international flights, while some banks reported incidents of operations in branches. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrikeâ€™s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN
BRUXELLES, 20 LUG - Ieri sono stati cancellati in totale 6.855 voli in tutto il mondo. Si tratta del 6,2% di tutti i voli programmati. E' quanto riporta la Bbc spiegando il Crowdstrike, benché in misura minore, continua a sortire effetti in tutto il pianeta. Le interruzioni dei voli continuano anche oggi - e la società di dati sulle compagnie aeree Cirium ha fornito alcuni numeri. Alle 10 erano 1.639 i voli cancellati in tutto il mondo", si legge ancora sulla testata britannica. Tra i Paesi meno danneggiati dal tilt informatico c'è stata la Cina. Il Paese infatti non dipende da Microsoft come il resto del mondo.
