Bbc, 'identificati oltre 90.000 soldati russi morti in guerra'

epa10773500 Russian soldiers carry the coffin of late photojournalist Rostislav Zhuravlev during his funeral ceremony in Yekaterinburg, Russia, 28 July 2023. Rostislav Zhuravlev, who worked as a correspondent for RIA Novosti news agency, died during shelling at an area near the frontline in Ukraine on 22 July 2023, the agency reported. He was reportedly killed in a bombardment that injured at least three other journalists in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhia region. The Russian Ministry of Defence accused Ukrainian forces of using cluster munitions in the attack. EPA/VLADIMIR PODOKSYONOV