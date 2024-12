Bayrou, davanti a noi l'Himalaya del deficit

epa11775190 Newly-appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou waves at the end of the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 13 December 2024. French President Macron named Francois Bayrou as the country's new prime minister on 13 December 2024. The appointment follows premier Michel Barnier's resignation after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on 04 December 2024. EPA/BERTRAND GUAY / POOL MAXPPP OUT