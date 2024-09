Barnier all'Eliseo da Macron, al lavoro per il governo

epa11587416 Newly appointed France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives for the handover ceremony with outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 05 September 2024. French President Macron has appointed EU's former commissioner and Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, as France's new Prime Minister, replacing Gabriel Attal, who resigned on 16 July 2024. EPA/SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT