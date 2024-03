Bardella, 'Salvini? La Russia non è una democrazia'

epa11196843 President of the French far-right National Rally party (RN-Rassemblement National in French) Jordan Bardella (R) and party's parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen (L) react after delivering a speech as the party launches European election campaign in Marseille, Southern France, 03 March 2024. Elections for the European Parliament are due to take place between 06 and 09 June 2024. EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo