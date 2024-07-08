Bardella eletto capogruppo de I Patrioti, Vannacci vice
epa11424730 French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party President and lead MEP Jordan Bardella at the audition of candidates of legislative elections organised by French business confederation (Medef), in Paris, France, 20 June 2024. The French president announced on 09 June the dissolution of the National Assembly and called for new elections on 30 June and 07 July. EPA/Teresa Suarez
BRUXELLES, 08 LUG - Si è conclusa la riunione costitutiva del gruppo I Patrioti per l'Europa. Gli eurodeputati hanno eletto Jordan Bardella come capogruppo. Lo spiegano fonti interne. Il gruppo avrà sei vicepresidenti, tra cui Roberto Vannacci.
