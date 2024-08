Bangladesh: Yunus nomina ministri, tra cui 4 donne e 2 studenti

epa11537708 Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (C), surrounded by quota protests student leaders, speaks to the media after arriving in Dhaka at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 August 2024. Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on 08 August after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned and fled the country amid violent protests over the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM