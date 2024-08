Bangladesh, Onu indagherà sulle 'atrocità' del regime di Hasina

epa11512250 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members stand guard during a 'March for Justice' in front of the Supreme Court area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 31 July 2024. A nationwide 'March for Justice' was called on 31 July by the Students Against Discrimination group, which has led the quota reform protests, in courts, campuses and on the streets to protest against the 'killings, attacks, and enforced disappearances', and to demand an investigation by the United Nations into the violence that occurred during the student-led protests against the government's job quota system, according to the group's coordinator. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM