Bangladesh, oltre 500 arrestati a Dacca, 163 i morti

epa11491078 Burnt vehicles are seen on a street after protests in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 July 2024. On 22 July Bangladesh was under curfew; widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Bangladesh Supreme Court scrapped some quotas for government jobs that sparked protests, and police were authorized to enforce 'shoot on sight' orders across the country during curfew as casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest. The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM