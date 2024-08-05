Bangladesh, esercito toglie coprifuoco e riapre le scuole
epaselect epa11527844 Bangladeshi people gather outside the prime minister's house in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024. In an address to the nation, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest and an interim government will be formed to run the country. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
AA
DACCA, 05 AGO - L'esercito del Bangladesh ha deciso di revocare il coprifuoco indetto dal governo della premier deposta e di far riaprire domani le scuole e le università. Anche il presidente Mohammed Shahabuddin ha deciso di liberare dal carcere l'ex primo ministro e leader dell'opposizione Khaleda Zia, nonché le persone arrestate durante le manifestazioni di questi giorni.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti