Bangladesh, 'chiederemo a India di estradare ex premier Hasina'

epa11529473 A vandalized image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the aftermath of her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 06 August 2024. In an address to the nation, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on 05 August that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest and an interim government will be formed to run the country. A new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time was imposed on 04 August by Dhaka authorities following the initial one imposed by the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024, as casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest. Violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM