Baghdad, 'truppe siriane in fuga entrano in Iraq'

epa05371657 A drawing depicting former Syrian President Hafez Assad, father of President Bashar Assad, with a bullet mark on the forehead is seen on a damaged building in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar, Damascus, Syria, 16 June 2016. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating and drinking during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the Korans first verse was revealed during its last 10 nights. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA