Axios cita fonti Usa, 'raggiunto l'accordo su Gaza'

epa11825874 A man walks past a billboard showing images of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza reading 'Don't stop until everyone is back', in Jerusalem, 15 January 2025. According to Israel's military, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. More than 46,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN