Avvocato, 'Yoon non parteciperà a prima udienza impeachment'

epa11787919 Participants display a chained effigy depicting impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally by civic groups calling for Yoon's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, 21 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently suspended from his presidential powers, after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him on 14 December, in response to Yoon's short-lived martial law decree on 03 December 2024. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN