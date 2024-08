Avon chiede la bancarotta per cause legate a talco cancerogeno

epa11112214 A view of Avon factory in the town of Naro-Fominsk, Moscow region, Russia, 29 January 2024. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting, and multiple sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. As a result, a number of brands such as McDonald's, Ikea, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Apple, Master Card Visa and others announced the suspension or limitation of their business in Russia. However, cosmetics brand Avon continues to operate in the country. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV