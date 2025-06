Avanti infrazione dell'Ue all'Italia sulla formica di fuoco

epa04262580 European red wood ants (Formica polyctena) walk on cardboard box, in which volunteers had placed their nest, in Luetau, Germany, 17 June 2014. After the protected ant species had spread near a school building in the town, three class rooms had to be closed temporarily. The ants built around 20 nests which are now being relocated to a forest. EPA/ULRICH PERREY