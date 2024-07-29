Autorità Libano, due morti in raid Idf nel sud del Paese

epa11399883 Smoke from a fire following strikes from Lebanon, near Banias, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 09 June 2024. The Israeli military stated on 09 June, that 'hostile aircraft' entered northern Israel, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were identified crossing from Lebanon. The aircraft fell in the northern Golan Heights area and no injuries were reported, the statement added. As a result of the UAV attacks, fires were ignited in the area and Israeli firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fires. EPA/ATEF SAFADI