Australia, scampa al morso di serpente tigre mentre è alla guida

epa09718571 A tiger snake (Spilotes Pullatus), popularly known in Nicaragua as the "culebra mica", is seen at the home of collector Jose Delgadillo in the city of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, 30 January 2022. Jose Alberto Delgadillo dreams of having a reptile display store in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, although for now he limits himself to living in his house with 45 snakes, from the most harmless to the most poisonous, which he cares for as if they were his children, in order to demonstrate, among other things, that these animals are not dangerous if they are not disturbed. Delgadillo explains to Efe that he welcomes snakes into his home in an attempt to end the prejudice and stigma suffered by these animals. EPA/Jorge Torres