Austin, sistema di difesa Thaad è in posizione in Israele

epa10705080 A launch vehicle of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is seen at a U.S. military base in Seongju, 214 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 22 June 2023, one day after South Korea said it completed an environmental impact assessment of the missile defense unit, clearing the way for its full-fledged deployment. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT