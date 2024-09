Aumentano i centenari in Giappone, sono più di 95.000

epa11557752 A handout photo taken by Ashiya City and made available via Jiji Press shows Tomiko Itooka celebrating her 116th birthday in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, 23 May 2024 (issued 21 August 2024). Tomiko Itooka, a 116-year-old woman from Ashiya in western Japan, has been declared the candidate for the Guinness World Records' title of the oldest living person following the death of Spain's Maria Branyas Morera at the age of 117 years on 19 August, according to non-profit organization Gerontology Research Group (GRG). EPA/ASHIYA CITY HANDOUT JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLYHANDOUT