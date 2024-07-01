Atterraggio emergenza in Brasile, 30 feriti per turbolenza
RIO DE JANEIRO, 01 LUG - Un aereo dell'Air Europa è stato colpito da una turbolenza che ha provocato almeno 30 feriti nelle prime ore di stamani. Secondo le informazioni del portale G1, il volo, che viaggiava dalla Spagna all'Uruguay con 325 passeggeri, ha effettuato un atterraggio di emergenza all'aeroporto di Natal, in Brasile.
