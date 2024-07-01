Atterraggio emergenza in Brasile, 30 feriti per turbolenza

epa03731010 A view of the arrival of the first flight of the Spanish airline Air Europa, covering Madrid-Montevideo, upon its arrival at Carrasco International Airport, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 04 June 2013, where it was received in a festive atmosphere. The flight marks the re-establishing of the direct connection between the two cities, lost in April by the departure of Spanish Iberia. The Airbus 330-200 aircraft, with capacity for 299 passengers and with a schedule of three times a week, was welcomed with a symbolic baptism with water jets held by emergency services of the terminal. EPA/IVAN FRANCO