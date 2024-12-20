Attentato in Germania: media, 'l'arrestato è un saudita'
epa11754609 Police walk at the Breitscheidplatz Square Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on 03 December 2024. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has called for caution at Christmas markets amid warnings from security officials. While no concrete threats exist, authorities note the events could be potential targets for Islamist groups. EPA/FILIP SINGER
ROMA, 20 DIC - Sarebbe nato nel 1974 in Arabia Saudita il sospetto arrestato per la strage al mercato di Natale di Magdeburgo. Lo riferisce Die Welt. L'uomo ha percorso circa 400 metri falciando la folla con la sua auto, che avrebbe affittato poco prima.
