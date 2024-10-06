Attacco terroristico a Beersheba, un morto e 8 feriti

epa10907617 Israeli soldiers and medical personnel rush a stretcher with a victim to a waiting helicopter of the Israeli forces as they transfer patients to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem from the Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, 08 October 2023. Numerous wounded Israeli soldiers and civilians who were evacuated from the Hamas rocket attack sites were airlifted to the hospital by airlifts of the Israeli military and the Magen David Adom Israeli emergency service. Surprise attacks on Israel on 07 October claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas killed more than 670 Israelis and left over 2,100 injured in the attacks, the Israeli army said 08 October. EPA/ABIR SULTAN