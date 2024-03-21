Attacco suicida in Afghanistan, il bilancio sale a 20 morti
epa11233380 Relatives attend the funeral of an Afghan man who was killed in a suicide attack at Kabul bank, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 21 March 2024. A suicide attack at a bank in Kandahar on 21 March killed three people and injured 12 others, hospital staff said. The incident took place during salary distribution at Kabul Bank, a common target for insurgent attacks. Security forces are investigating the attack, which occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Islamic State branch in Afghanistan is considered a significant security threat, although no group has claimed responsibility for this particular attack. EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
AA
(V. 'Afghanistan: attacco suicida...' delle 08.25) (ANSA-AFP) - KANDAHAR, 21 MAR - E' salito a 20 il numero dei morti nell'attentato suicida di questa mattina davanti a una banca a Kandahar, nel sud dell'Afghanistan. Lo riportano fonti ospedaliere. (ANSA-AFP).
