Attacco missilistico russo contro Ucraina occidentale

epa11314011 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Press Service shows Rescue workers at a storage site of the 'Nova Poshta' postal service following a missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 April 2024. At least 14 people were injured according to the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES