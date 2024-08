Attacco dell'Isis nell'est del Congo, almeno 5 morti

epa11284121 Refugees look on during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk (not pictured) to the Bulengo camp for internally displaced people, near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, 17 April 2024. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 25.4 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2024 require assistance, especially in the eastern provinces severely hit by violence and insecurity. There were 6.5 million internally displaced persons in DRC as of December 2023, according to OCHA. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA