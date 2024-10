Attacco con droni su Kiev, residenti nei rifugi

epa10661892 People take shelter inside a metro station during a rocket attack in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 29 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian defense forces shot down a total of 67 air targets during the night and 11 during the day as Russia launched a new wave of air attacks against Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on telegram. EPA/STEPAN FRANKO