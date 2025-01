Attacco Baviera, l'afghano aveva precedenti e problemi psichici

epa11802221 A police car stands in front of a pane of windows of a residential building that are in a destroyed state in Berlin, Germany, 02 January 2025. The Berlin fire department announced in a summary of the events on New Year's Eve in Berlin that 36 apartments became uninhabitable after the implementation of pyrotechnics around the Schoeneberg district street Belziger Strasse. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN