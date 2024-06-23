'Attacco a Sebastopoli, due morti tra cui bimbo di 2 anni'

epa10858001 A handout picture made available by the Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev's telegram channel shows Mikhail Razvozhaev speaking on the phone at the scene of a missile attack on the Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea, 13 September 2023. At least 24 people were injured, the governor said. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a strike with ten cruise missiles at the ship repair plant named after. S. Ordzhonikidze in the city of Sevastopol and three unmanned boats from a detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet. Air defense systems shot down seven cruise missiles, while two Russian patrol ships were damaged. EPA/GOVERNOR OF SEVASTOPOL MIKHAIL RAZVOZHAEV HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES