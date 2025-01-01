Attacco a New Orleans, il bilancio delle vittime sale a 15

epa11801720 A view of the scene in the French Quarter after a car ramming attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 01 January 2025. At least 10 people are dead and 30 injured after a man drove his white pickup into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. The driver was killed in a shootout with police. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. EPA/SHAWN FINK