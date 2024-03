Attacchi squali in Brasile, a Pernambuco spiagge più pericolose

epa09416663 A sign reads 'swimming forbidden. Danger area for shark attacks' at Jaboatao dos Guararapes in Brazil, 12 August 2021 (issued 16 August 2021). Shark attacks in Boa Viagem, Piedade and Candeias in Brazil have been a danger during the last 30 years, and back in July 2021 two new cases were reported, one of them had a fatal ending. But different from what anyone might think, and despite warnings, the number of tourists visiting the area in the look for sharks continues to increase. EPA/Diego Nigro