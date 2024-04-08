Attacchi russi nella regione di Zaporizhzhia, 3 morti

epa10511468 Locals pictured at the scene after two rocket's hit private buildings in the Zolochiv district near the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 09 March 2023. At least five people were killed during the attack according to regional official Maksym Kozytskyi. Ukrainian authorities said on 09 March that Russia fired 81 missiles across the country targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings. The country's Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 cruise missiles were shot down. According to Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) lost power as a result of the missile attacks, and was running on diesel generators. EPA/MYKOLA TYS