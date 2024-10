Attacchi russi a Kharkiv, 'almeno 9 feriti'

epa11664952 People who were evacuated from Kupyansk and other areas close to the frontline in the Kharkiv region, register as they arrive at an evacuation center in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 October 2024, amid the Russian invasion. About 100 people were evacuated on 16 October, with around 250 more scheduled to be evacuated on 17 October. Since September 2024, almost 1,500 people have left Kupyansk, with about 2,500 more waiting to be evacuated, said the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV