Attacchi Israele in Siria, il bilancio dei morti sale a 14

epa08564950 A fire seen from the Israeli side of the border on a Syrian observation post, caused by an Israeli army helicopters attack, on the Israeli-Syrian border next to the village of Majdal Shams, late 24 July 2020. An Israeli army spokesperson announced that Israeli helicopters struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces. A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases. EPA/ATEF SAFADI