Attacchi aerei in Yemen. Gb: operazione congiunta con Usa

epa11183532 The shadow of a worker transferring cooking gas cylinders that are being distributed for free to the families of slain Houthi fighters, in Sanaa, Yemen, 26 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis have distributed more than 40,000 cooking gas cylinders for free to the families of slain Houthi fighters, amid rising tensions between the Houthis and the US-led coalition due to Houthis' attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to Houthi news outlets. The US-led coalition seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB