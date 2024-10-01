Assange, 'Washington ha criminalizzato il giornalismo'
epa11438111 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at United States District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands on the island of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a commonwealth of the United States, 26 June 2024. According to court filings, US prosecutors said they anticipate Assange will plead guilty to the criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified documents relating to the national defense of the United States. A statement posted by WikiLeaks on the social media platform 'X' said Assange was freed from Belmarsh maximum security prison in the United Kingdom on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1,901 days there. His wife Stella confirmed on X that 'Julian is free' and thanked supporters. EPA/SAMANTHA SALAMON
STRASBURGO, 01 OTT - "Vedo più impunità, più segretezza, più rappresaglie per aver detto la verità, e più autocensura. E' difficile non tracciare una linea tra il governo degli Stati Uniti che attraversa il Rubicone criminalizzando a livello internazionale il giornalismo e il freddo clima attuale per la libertà di espressione". Lo ha detto il fondatore di WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, testimoniando al Consiglio d'Europa nel suo primo intervento pubblico dal rilascio e dopo 14 anni di isolamento e detenzione.
