Arrivi a nuoto dei migranti minori a Ceuta aumentati del 550%

epa09212211 Moroccan and sub-Saharan migrants gather at the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, 19 May 2021. Around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave on 18 and 19 May by swimming in or climbing over the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border. Spain has deployed troops to patrol the north African enclave, the European country said that approximately 4,000 migrants had already been sent back to Morocco. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI