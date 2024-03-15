Arrivata a Gaza prima nave di aiuti del corridoio via mare

epa11222163 An Open Arms ship sails off the coast of the Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. Spanish NGO Open Arms, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), is working from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to open a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. Since last October, Israel has conducted attacks in Gaza that have destroyed its food system and blocked access to farmland and the sea, pushing the civilian population to the risk of famine conditions, according to the UN. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER