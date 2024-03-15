Arrivata a Gaza prima nave di aiuti del corridoio via mare
epa11222163 An Open Arms ship sails off the coast of the Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. Spanish NGO Open Arms, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), is working from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus to open a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. Since last October, Israel has conducted attacks in Gaza that have destroyed its food system and blocked access to farmland and the sea, pushing the civilian population to the risk of famine conditions, according to the UN. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 15 MAR - La prima spedizione di aiuti umanitari nella Striscia di Gaza attraverso un corridoio marittimo aperto da Cipro è arrivata nei pressi della costa dell'enclave palestinese, dove sono iniziate le operazioni di scarico di 200 tonnellate di cibo. Lo ha detto il portavoce dell'ong responsabile dell'operazione, World Central Kitchen. L'organizzazione sta "scaricando la chiatta che ora è collegata al molo temporaneo" costruito a sud-ovest di Gaza City, ha detto Linda Roth.
